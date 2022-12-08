From Concept to Cure: Using AAV in Gene Therapy

Because viruses efficiently insert nucleic acids into host cells upon infection, they are attractive vehicles for gene delivery. In the past, many viral gene delivery agents were unsuitable for clinical applications due to their high immunogenicity and propensity to cause cancer. To bring gene therapy to the clinic, scientists now use adeno-associated viruses (AAVs) for safe and effective gene delivery.

Download this ebook from Bio-Rad to learn about

Techniques for developing safe and effective AAV vectors for gene therapy

Characterizing AAVs during production

AV-based gene therapy success stories



