Harnessing cells for therapeutic purposes could address many different conditions, from cancer to macular degeneration. The strategyâ€™s potential is evident from the 1,320 industry-sponsored clinical trials for regenerative medicines and advanced therapies (1).

These therapeutics rely on production and differentiation of a specific type of cell to deliver a therapeutic effect. Producing large quantities of homogenous cells often necessitates intricate orchestration of culture conditions, including the timing, sequence, and concentration of several growth factors and cytokines that regulate proliferation and differentiation.

Culture methods influence the composition, differentiation, and exhaustion state of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells. Zhang et al. highlight the interplay of different interleukins (ILs) and their effects on T cells during cultivation (2). IL-2 is necessary for T cell culture, but it can drive differentiation. Brief applications and low concentrations of cytokines favor the generation of early memory T cells over effector phenotypes during CAR T cell expansion, enhancing therapeutic efficacy. Addition of soluble IL-7, IL-15, and/or IL-21 can reduce terminal differentiation and increase the number of memory stem cells.

Proliferation and differentiation protocols for induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) are similarly complex. Concentrations and time of exposure to different growth factors and cytokines have been described with exquisite precision, including the conditions in which to differentiate iPSCs into retinal pigmented epithelia (RPE) for transplantation to treat macular degeneration (3).

Improve Control

Optimizing a set of growth factors and cytokines to drive preferential proliferation and differentiation can be time consuming and labor intensive. Their inherent characteristics add to the challenge. They are highly labile, each having a different half-life in cell culture media. When added to a culture vessel, their concentrations rapidly decline, altering growth factor ratios and cell signaling patterns. When replenished during media exchange, their concentrations elevate again, resulting in peaks and troughs. That can increase a cell populationâ€™s heterogeneity â€” the opposite of what is needed.

Our companies are collaborating to address that challenge, integrating Shenandoah Biotechnologyâ€™s cell therapy grade (CTG), current good manufacturing practice (CGMP)-compliant recombinant native growth factors and cytokines with StemCulturesâ€™ DISC devices for controlled release of those essential proteins into culture media (Figure 1). Made from an inert, nondegradable, and biocompatible material, the devices contain biodegradable StemBead microbeads loaded with one of several growth factors or cytokines. The beads slowly break down to release encapsulated proteins at a controlled rate, reducing need for media changes.

A DISC device can be placed directly into a culture vessel to enable control of growth factor and cytokine concentrations, combinations, and ratios, creating physiologically relevant conditions for cells. Each device can contain multiple microbeads with different growth factors or cytokines and at different concentrations. It does not degrade and can be added to or removed easily from a culture vessel.

Figure 2 compares the concentration of fibroblast growth factor 2 (FGF2) in an iPSC culture when delivered on day zero from an FGF2-DISC device releasing at a concentration of 10 ng/mL (a) with that achieved when replenishing the growth factor at

100 ng/mL during daily media changes (b). A DISC device provided steady FGF2 concentrations, whereas traditional daily media changes led to wide swings in growth factor concentration. Increasing control over growth factor or cytokine levels during a culture period enables application of rational approaches to optimizing biomanufacturing processes.

Enhance Pluripotency

Using a DISC device to deliver steady levels of FGF2 to iPSC cultures generated tight cell colonies that expressed pluripotency markers OCT4, SOX2, and NANOG (Figure 3a) and presented normal karyotypes (Figure 3b). Compared with results from cultures receiving daily replenishment, flow analysis of DISC-treated cultures showed enhanced levels of pluripotency marker SSEA-4 and reduced levels of SSEA-1, a marker of differentiation (Figure 3c). These results demonstrate the ability of DISC devices containing FGF2-loaded microbeads to enhance iPSC pluripotency and reduce spontaneous differentiation. Access to high-quality iPSCs could improve downstream manufacturing by increasing the efficiency of cellsâ€™ differentiation into endoderm, mesoderm, and ectoderm products.

Reduce Media Use

The labor and media volumes needed to perform frequent media changes contribute considerably to the costs associated with developing cell-based therapies. DISC devices can reduce the number of media changes to enable significant cost savings, especially during large-scale production (Figure 4). Decreasing the number of media changes also helps to minimize contamination risks created by moving, handling, and opening culture vessels.

Explore More Applications

Pamela De Lacy is president of Shenandoah Biotechnology, and

Sally Temple, PhD, is president of StemCultures.