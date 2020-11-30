How to Halve the Costs of Antibody Purification?

This webcast features:Â Romain Dabre, Senior Product Manager, Tosoh Bioscience

Downstream processing is responsible for up to 80% of the entire production costs of biotherapeutics. Given the current drive to reduce manufacturing costs for biological therapeutics, streamlining downstream processing is necessary for chromatographers and process engineers. In this presentation, we showcase the benefits of using only two chromatography processes to purify monoclonal antibodies compared to the standard industrial process. Combining high-performance Protein A capturing and a single polishing step on salt-tolerant anion-exchange resin, we could reduce the downstream costs by 45%.

