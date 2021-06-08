How to Optimize Final Filling in Bioprocessing

This webcast features: Andeka Ocio Velasco, Manufacturing & Process Validation Technician, Progenika Biopharma, a Grifols company; and Robert Martindale, Product Sales Manager, Masterflex EMEA, Antylia Scientific

The final filling mistakes within bioprocessing are far too expensive to be allowed or tolerated. Continuous optimization is a commitment that all companies need to embrace to increase business profitability potential. Evaluating and utilizing new technologies will enable a faster methodology of process, increase the scaling up of bioprocesses, and increase the accuracy of the final filling dosage. In turn, this will optimize the time needed per sample and increase the product output potential, while consistently reducing cost.

