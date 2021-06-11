Cold chain distribution is complicated and critical for formulations that must be kept in very cold temperatures in the pharmaceutical industry, since their stability decreases quickly at room temperatures. The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported over 50% of vaccines are wasted and must be disposed of globally every year due in part to disruption of the cold chain distribution and lack the resources to support the ultracold temperature requirements. A possible solution to the existing problem is Hyalo Technologies’ Hyalo Matrix sterilization method. Cold chain logistics could be eliminated by allowing for room temperature product stability, storage and transport. This method also has the ability to sterilize pharmaceutical products and medical devices at lower temperatures, which prevents product denaturation, maintains efficacy, and increases shelf life of the products. After the Hyalo matrix is added to a product it can be sterilized at the end of a manufacturing process, which will do away with the need for aseptic processing in sterile rooms.

