Increasing productivity in cell and gene therapy bioprocessing with fast and reliable immunoassays

The timely release of safe and efficacious cell and gene therapeutics depends on many factors. One is the availability of immunoassay platforms that can quickly deliver reliable data on viral titer and process-related impurities.

There are many factors to consider when choosing an immunoassay platform to ensure high productivity. The system must be robust and quickly generate reliable data from small amounts of precious sample. It should enable rapid method development and still provide flexibility to support the development of novel assays.

Automation and a walk-away systems are essential to reducing hands-on-time and minimizing manual errors, enabling personnel to spend time on more important tasks. Added to that, ready validation and a software that enables 21 CFR Part 11 compliance is a must to meet regulatory guidelines. We will investigate the needs of immunoassays in bioprocess analytics for cell and gene therapy in detail and how increased productivity can be met.

Gyrolab systems offer a powerful automated alternative that can generate data comparable to ELISA but with less hands-on time, lower consumption of precious sample and reagents. It also provide higher precision, and a broader dynamic range that reduces the need for re-analysis. The Gyrolab software supports 21 CFR Part 11 and the system is thereby compliant to be used in a regulated environment such as QC labs. This white paper shares how many labs are experiencing improved productivity when implementing the Gyrolab technology in their bioprocess analytical workflows.

