Innovative Closed Process CAR-T Cell Therapy Platform to Streamline Approach for Manufacturing with Great Predictability

This webcast features: Tatiana Golovina, Senior Director, Cell Therapy Process Development, WuXi Advanced Technologies

For many years, the primary forms of cancer treatment have been chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery. An amazing breakthrough known as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy is being studied in the treatment of various types of cancer, including acute and chronic lymphoblastic leukemia, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, myeloma, and solid tumors. Developing innovative advanced therapies is one of our greatest opportunities to dramatically improve patientsâ€™ lives. WuXi Advanced Technologies recently announced the expansion of its service capabilities by offering a fully integrated CAR-T cell therapy platform to help accelerate the timeline for cell and gene therapy development, manufacturing, and release while providing greater predictability.

This webinar will showcase a method for accelerating timelines and progress to market for CAR-T production that includes: in-stock raw materials with established batch records; regulatory and technical expertise; process and analytical development; full in-process and release testing; robust quality control and quality assurance oversight; and facilities that offer the capacity and flexibility to meet client timeline needs. The platform also offers a closed process that allows flexibility of clinical manufacturing in a shared pre-equipped suite model that will significantly increase efficiency while mitigating cost.

Key Takeaways:

How a closed-process CAR-T cell therapy platform streamlines manufacturing

How to accelerate timelines and progress to market for CAR-T production

How to mitigate risk with greater predictability through a fully integrated platform

Just fill out the form below to watch the recorded webcast now.