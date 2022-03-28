Intensified Mammalian Cell Culture: Harvest with a Single-Use Hermetic Centrifuge System

The production of increasingly higher cell densities has stressed the already limited solids-handling capabilities for traditional intermittent ejection centrifuge systems. By contrast, a single-use disc-stack centrifuge based on the solids-flow principle offers distinct advantages for cell culture harvesting. Such benefits include solids handling of high-density cell culture processes and elimination of the separation disruption and aerosol generation associated with the intermittent solids ejection. A single-use system also provides well-established benefits of disposable components â€” such as removal of steam- and clean-in-place (SIP/CIP) operations â€” while enabling a fully closed centrifuge system through the elimination of a discharge mechanism.