Introducing New Digital Tools to Enhance Raw Material Verification

This webcast features: Antonia Guerra, Global Digital and Data Science Leader, Field & Safety Instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific™

This webinar presents the new virtual companion to the Thermo Scientific™ TruScan™ RM Handheld Raman Analyzer, the Virtual TruScan™ RM (VTR) App, which creates efficiencies in material identity verification. This first-of-its-kind digital tool puts the TruScan RMâ€™s decision algorithm in the cloud and allows for method validation and spectral re-processing without the need for a physical sample.

With the VTR app, wait times and costs associated with shipping materials are reduced, and quarantined materials are released into production faster. Method validation, maintenance, and oversight may be controlled by a central location, which frees other sites to focus on production and delivering on quality commitments.

VTR users have access to any method or signature uploaded to their “Connect” account in the Thermo Fisher Cloud, rather than only those stored on an isolated instrument, extending materials coverage with minimal invested time.

In this webinar, we will discuss the main functionalities of the VTR App that empower users to:

Validate TruScan RM methods in the cloud without the need for physical samples

Test against a complete library of materials with one click

Generate interactive and exportable reports

Standardize method validation processes across an organization

Upload methods, signatures, and runs generated on a TruScan RM analyzer to your account on “Connect.”

Just fill out the form below to watch the recorded webcast now.