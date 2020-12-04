Keep Your HCPs Under Control

When it comes to manufacturing biologics, managing host cell protein (HCP) levels is essential. A robust HCP strategy can help protect both your timeline and budget.

Cytiva understands the challenges researchers face in HCP detection, quantification, and removal. We offer an end-to-end solution for HCP management, and our experts will work with you to find the right strategy tailored to your needs.

To get started now, check out our knowledge center for expertise and advice on enhancing your HCP strategy.





