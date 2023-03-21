Leap-In to the Future of Cell Line Development

This interview features: Claes Gustafsson, Co-Founder and CCO, ATUM.

Launched only a few years ago, the Leap-In Transposase platform has rapidly become an industry standard technology for the generation of CHO cells for the manufacturing of antibodies and other biologics. This presentation will highlight achievements and case studies of the platform including high titer MAb manufacturing, rapid anti-COVID responses, and some novel, next generation, applications.

Speaker Bio: As ATUMâ€™s Co-Founder and CCO, Dr. Claes Gustafsson oversees most of the company’s external communications. Prior to co-founding ATUM, Dr. Gustafsson led, managed, and collaborated with key strategic teams at Maxygen Inc. Before Maxygen, Dr. Gustafsson worked as a scientist at Kosan Biosciences, a number of research, teaching, and post-doctoral positions at UC Santa Cruz and San Francisco, and at University of UmeÃ¥. He received his PhD in Molecular Biology/Biochemistry from the University of UmeÃ¥, Sweden.