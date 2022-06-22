Oxford Biomedica’s LentiVector platform, which delivered the first FDA and EMA approved CAR-T cell therapy, enables the successful development of breakthrough gene and cell-based medicines.

Oxford Biomedica’s LentiVector platform enables the successful development of breakthrough gene and cell-based medicines. We have a long and broad clinical and commercial track record in the gene therapy field spanning over 25 years. Our data demonstrates over seven years of stable, dose dependent gene expression in patients after direct in vivo administration. Several hundreds of patients have now received ex vivo and in vivo treatment with therapies that use our vectors.

An integrated technology platform

Our partners have access to our LentiVector platform that includes a class leading suite of technologies to improve efficiency, scalability and quality of vector production. These proprietary manufacturing technologies can also be licensed independently.

Our LentiVector platform is widely recognised as a leading solution in gene therapy and it is the world’s first available FDA approved commercial supply of lentiviral vectors.

Advantages of lentiviral vectors over other vectors, such as AAV

Deliver large therapeutic payloads (up to 10kb) into target cells

Provide permanent modification of dividing and non-dividing cells

No pre-existing immunity of lentiviral vectors makes the platform safe

Our vectors are optimised and well-characterised, with quality attributes that satisfy international regulatory expectations, and are known by key regulatory authorities. Our “minimal” lentiviral vectors have key safety features, such as self-inactivating LTRs, mutated WPRE and codon optimised Gag/Pol to minimize the risk of recombination.

Continuous innovation

We continuously innovate to improve our LentiVector platform by: