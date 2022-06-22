Oxford Biomedica’s LentiVector platform, which delivered the first FDA and EMA approved CAR-T cell therapy, enables the successful development of breakthrough gene and cell-based medicines.
Discover more about the platform and our long and broad clinical and commercial track record, which spans over 25 years.
Oxford Biomedica’s LentiVector platform enables the successful development of breakthrough gene and cell-based medicines. We have a long and broad clinical and commercial track record in the gene therapy field spanning over 25 years. Our data demonstrates over seven years of stable, dose dependent gene expression in patients after direct in vivo administration. Several hundreds of patients have now received ex vivo and in vivo treatment with therapies that use our vectors.
Our LentiVector platform has delivered the first FDA and EMA approved CAR-T cell therapy.
An integrated technology platform
Our partners have access to our LentiVector platform that includes a class leading suite of technologies to improve efficiency, scalability and quality of vector production. These proprietary manufacturing technologies can also be licensed independently.
Our LentiVector platform is widely recognised as a leading solution in gene therapy and it is the world’s first available FDA approved commercial supply of lentiviral vectors.
Advantages of lentiviral vectors over other vectors, such as AAV
- Deliver large therapeutic payloads (up to 10kb) into target cells
- Provide permanent modification of dividing and non-dividing cells
- No pre-existing immunity of lentiviral vectors makes the platform safe
Our vectors are optimised and well-characterised, with quality attributes that satisfy international regulatory expectations, and are known by key regulatory authorities. Our “minimal” lentiviral vectors have key safety features, such as self-inactivating LTRs, mutated WPRE and codon optimised Gag/Pol to minimize the risk of recombination.
Continuous innovation
We continuously innovate to improve our LentiVector platform by:
- Engineering our proprietary cell lines and vectors to improve bioprocessing yield
- Developing new analytical methods to increase efficiency and quality
- Investing in automation and state-of-the-art manufacturing technologies, such as a serum-free suspension bioreactor processes
- Using in silico design tools and machine learning to drive development and innovation
- Collaborating with innovative companies to integrate cutting-edge technologies into the LentiVector platform