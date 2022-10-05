Leveraging Post-Translational Modifications and Bio-Functional Assays for Characterization of Charged Variants

by Wednesday, October 5, 2022  12:43 pm
This webcast features: Shawn Fitzgibbons, Senior Manager & Jacob Kraus, Manager, Biologics Analytical, Catalent.

Key Takeaways:

  • Charged variant analysis is an important tool to understand bio-functionality of biotherapeutics.

