Managing risk in single-use systems design and implementation is a shared responsibility. The ultimate responsibility for drug processes and products will always remain with manufacturers. However, implementation of single-use systems can shift responsibilities to suppliers within key areas, including design and sterilization, which must be clearly controlled and validated.
This Special Report discusses how suppliers and manufacturers when working together can mitigate the risk of applying single-use systems in biopharmaceutical production from design through validation to point-of-use testing and operator training.
HÃ©lÃ¨ne Pora, PhD, is vice president of technical communication and
regulatory strategy at Pall, where she leads technical training and
regulatory support improvements. She has been instrumental in the
development of Pall single-use technologies for the past 20 years
while heavily involved in manufacturing, quality, and regulatory
aspects. Pora has over 30 years of experience working for the
biopharmaceutical industry, the past 29 years within Pall
Corporation. She speaks regularly at conferences about single-use
technology with a strong focus on validation and overall process
integration aspects. Pora is involved in different industry groups,
with a strong focus on the BioPhorum Operations Group (BPOG), and
she sits on the board of the Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA).