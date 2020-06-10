Managing risk in single-use systems design and implementation is a shared responsibility. The ultimate responsibility for drug processes and products will always remain with manufacturers. However, implementation of single-use systems can shift responsibilities to suppliers within key areas, including design and sterilization, which must be clearly controlled and validated.

This Special Report discusses how suppliers and manufacturers when working together can mitigate the risk of applying single-use systems in biopharmaceutical production from design through validation to point-of-use testing and operator training.

HÃ©lÃ¨ne Pora, PhD, is vice president of technical communication and

regulatory strategy at Pall, where she leads technical training and

regulatory support improvements. She has been instrumental in the

development of Pall single-use technologies for the past 20 years

while heavily involved in manufacturing, quality, and regulatory

aspects. Pora has over 30 years of experience working for the

biopharmaceutical industry, the past 29 years within Pall

Corporation. She speaks regularly at conferences about single-use

technology with a strong focus on validation and overall process

integration aspects. Pora is involved in different industry groups,

with a strong focus on the BioPhorum Operations Group (BPOG), and

she sits on the board of the Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA).