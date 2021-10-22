Manufacturing Capacity and Supply Chain Resilience

This webcast features: Ari Ojinaka, Production Manager, Astrea Bioseparations

With increasing demand for vaccines and advanced therapeutic treatments, innovation and resilience are critical to stay ahead of the quickly shifting needs of the industry.

As demand for bioseparation products continues to increase and evolve to accommodate traditional and advanced drug profiles, suppliers must ensure that they are delivering more than just products to customers. It is essential to evaluate effective ways to manage and increase capacity and supply chain resilience while maximizing efficiencies and minimizing risk.

In this webinar, you can learn about:

The critical role of supply chain resilience in guaranteeing product delivery through a pandemic and post-pandemic period.

The benefits of working with a supplier who can support bioseparation needs from discovery to commercialization.

The importance of a global network and quality driven culture.

