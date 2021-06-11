Monitoring critical process parameters (CPPs) and key performance indicators in bioreactor control systems is crucial to ensure proper cell growth and protein production. Today, most of the major biopharmaceutical companies employ capacitance measurement, in R&D and through process development to manufacturing. Owing to the increased use of single-use bioreactors and building on Aber’s experience with single-use capacitance sensors, the latest Futura neo tf single-use capacitance sensors have been specifically developed for integration into Thermo Fisher Scientific bioprocess containers (BPCs) for use in Thermo Fisher Scientific HyPerforma S.U.B. systems. This application note summarizes the Futura neo tf sensor’s function, explains its integration into the S.U.B. BPC, and showcases functional cell culture data obtained both internally and with a primary customer.

