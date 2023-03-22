This interview features: Sebastian Giehring, CEO, PAIA.

PAIA is presenting the worldÂ´s first assay for assessing mispairing of complex biotherapeutics based on charge differences. Mispairing is a huge challenge in the assembly of bispecific antibodies. It refers to the situation where chains from different monoclonal antibodies incorrectly pair with each other, producing process related impurities that have to be monotore during the bioprocess development. PAIA are showing data from one of the first bispecific biosimilars and illustrate the assay principle using standard MAbs with different isoelectric points.

