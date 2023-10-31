This webcast features: Sujeong Yang, PhD, Viral Vector Lead, Senior Research Scientist, Astrea Bioseparations.

The field of lentiviral vector (LVV)-based therapeutic applications, encompassing both ex vivo and in vivo gene therapy, is experiencing rapid growth. To meet the surging demand for LVV, it is imperative to address the bottlenecks associated with low LVV recovery and inadequate contamination removal. Traditional chromatography-based methods often suffer from poor step yield recovery, while non-chromatographic techniques may present challenges in terms of scalability and robustness.

In this webinar, learn about the challenges of LVV purification by introducing an innovative nanofiber adsorbent with high-flow and high-capacity properties.

Key takeaways:

Discover how Nereus Lenti HERO ® , a novel spin column, streamlines the screening of process conditions, reducing the development time.

, a novel spin column, streamlines the screening of process conditions, reducing the development time. Explore the capabilities of the Lenti HERO ® pre-packed FPLC capsule, which enhances process efficiency by offering both high LVV capacity and high LVV recovery rates.

pre-packed FPLC capsule, which enhances process efficiency by offering both high LVV capacity and high LVV recovery rates. Learn about the development of purification processes that effectively minimizes product loss in both adherent and suspension cultures, all while maintaining optimal processing speed.

