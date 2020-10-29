Mixed-mode chromatography offers several advantages in downstream processing of biotherapeutics. Mixed-mode chromatography resins use ligands that are capable of at least two modes of interaction with solutes such as hydrophobic, ion exchange, and metal affinity. The interactions between stationary and mobile phases that result from those combinations enhance chromatographic selectivity, facilitating separation efficiencies that are not possible using other chromatography media.

As this eBook illustrates, the multimodal approach can save developers time and money by enabling robust purification of biopharmaceuticals in a single chromatographic step. As a result, this technology offers the potential to purify proteins for which single-mode approaches are insufficient, even when used sequentially.

