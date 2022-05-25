GMP-compliant nucleic acid delivery to HEK 293 cells is often a critical first step in the manufacture of advanced therapies, utilizing recombinant adeno-associated virus (AAV) or lentivirus (LV) to facilitate delivery of a therapeutic transgene to patients. Accordingly, the need for safe and reproducible large-scale viral vector manufacture processes has never been greater.

Mirus Bio has developed a fully synthetic, innovative transfection formulation to enable higher titer AAV and LV generation and reduce the cost of therapeutic development and manufacture to bring more life-changing doses to patients sooner.

Key takeaways:

Optimization strategies for achieving higher AAV and LV titers via transient transfection workflows in both adherent and suspension HEK 293 cells.

Key considerations for reagent selection and process development for a seamless transition from R&D scale to commercial manufacturing.

How VirusGENÂ® GMP AAV and LV products enable significantly higher functional titers than PEI-derived polymers or liposomes alone.

Just fill out the form below to watch the recorded webcast now.