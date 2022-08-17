When choosing a container for critical drug substances, the material of construction should be your first consideration. It is arguably the most important indicator of container success. Fluoropolymer containers such as Purillex bottles are an excellent choice for BDS storage, freezing, and shipment because of their proven physical and performance advantages.

This special report outlines robustness testing of fluoropolymer BDS containers focusing on extractables and leachables, containerâ€“closure integrity, durability, gas permeability, and performance during freezing and thawing.

