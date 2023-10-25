The demonstrated efficacy of chimeric antigen receptor CAR-T cells against hematological malignancies has led to an increasing number of approved products and further research into additional indications.

Despite recent advances, reaching therapeutic doses using ex vivo expansion of patient CAR-T cells remains challenging and represents the longest phase of manufacturing. Scalable expansion processes that maximize CAR-T cell growth are therefore required to reduce vein-to-vein time and support increasing demand with regards to allogeneic modalities.

Key Takeaways:

Expansion of CAR-T cells in automated stirred-tank bioreactors.

Scalability from 15 mL culture to 1 L.

Identification of the optimal perfusion parameters to maximize cellular growth, quality, and functionality of CAR-T cells.

