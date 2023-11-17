Overcome Challenges and Secure Successful Technology Transfers of Complex Biological Products in Sterile Manufacturing



The biopharmaceutical industry has seen many challenges in the last few years, spawned not just by a global pandemic but also the industry-wide disruption of operational and supply chain strategies that emerged in its aftermath. Now, as pipelines continue to fill with complex new modalities, more manufacturers are turning to CDMOs to take advantage of cutting-edge tech[1]nologies, advanced expertise, and available capacity that can improve their response time in the face of changing market trends. As a result, the pool of CDMO options is growing, intensifying the need by manufacturers to better understand the checklist of qualities and capabilities they’ll need their next partner to possess. A critical area to consider in selecting a CDMO is their ability to successfully complete technology transfers, which involves an intricate set of activities and disciplines that, if done incorrectly, could result in delays and failures that impact the overall success of your end product. Recognizing what it takes to complete this process effectively and efficiently is crucial to selecting the best partner for your project and product needs. This white paper delivers an analysis of critical success factors for effective technology transfer.



