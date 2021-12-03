Biotechnology products (biologics) are often produced from mammalian cells grown in large-scale bioreactors. The dynamic environment within the bioreactor is comprised of growth media along with cells, proteins, nutrients of organic and inorganic origin, metabolic waste products and metal ions. Metal ions can act as enzyme cofactors and can directly influence the kinetics of biochemical reactions that may also influence the biological production and quality attributes of therapeutic proteins. As a result, variations of the metal content in the cell culture media can affect the cell growth and production of the biologic product as well as its critical quality attributes (CQAs). The webcast will focus on the use of inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) to study the role of metals in the production of biologics.

The first two speakers will describe an ICP-MS analytical method to determine the composition of a panel of metals in different cell culture matrices, which was then used to validate and screen cell culture media, determine changes in metal concentration during cell growth, evaluate the effect of spikes in metal concentration, and study the impact of zinc supplementation on purity and yield.

The second speaker will focus on the benefits of a novel multi-quadrupole ICP-MS system to mitigate common polyatomic spectral interferences found in cell culture media samples. By utilizing a true quadrupole with dynamic bandpass tuning (DBT) in the collision/reaction cell, it allows the use of any reactive gas to either move the interference away from the analyte mass using MS/MS mode or shift the analyte mass from the interference using Mass Shift mode. The mechanism of interference removal will be demonstrated using examples of metals commonly monitored in cell culture media.

Three takeaways from this webcast:

Complexity of cell culture media with large variations in metal concentrations. Trace-element analysis of cell culture media poses challenges for conventional ICP-MS. Multi-quadrupole ICP-MS offers unique interference removal capabilities, improving accuracy and lowering detection limits.

