Process Intensification and Continuous Bioprocessing for MAbs

This interview features: Mark Schofield, PhD, Senior R&D Manager, Pall Biotech.

Schofield was interviewed at BPI West 2023 by Informa Connect Life Sciences Producer, Anna Brown about his talk on process intensification of monoclonal antibodies.

Description: Streamlined process intensification of MAb production can provide a reduction in cost and increase accessibility. Here, a multifaceted approach is taken to address the process intensification of a biosimilar. Design of Experiments (DoEs) spanning sequential unit operations focused on the interconnectivity of the process, linking early process decisions with end-of-process product quality. Multi-Column Chromatography (MCC) and flowthrough polishing chromatography steps were explored for process intensification opportunities.

Speaker Bio: Mark Schofield, PhD earned his degrees in Scotland. He received his bachelorâ€™s degree from the University of Edinburgh and his molecular biology PhD from the University of Dundee. For the last 11 years he has been an employee of Pall Life Sciences, focusing on chromatography applications. Currently, he holds the position of Senior R&D manager, where his team works on chromatography solutions for continuous bioprocessing and gene therapy modalities.