Process Intensification: Ways to Achieve Extreme Biologics Volumetric Productivity

This webcast features: Xiao Pan, Director of Process R&D, GenScript ProBio

The trend of biologics titer increase brings significant cost reduction. Process intensification needs to be introduced and applied to improve the titer performance and lower the COGS. Besides fed batch, GenScript ProBio has developed process intensification solutions including high-density inoculation and intensified perfusion. Through this webinar, you will learn the following information:

The scope and trend of process intensification

Intensified perfusion development roadmap

Case study of process intensification

