Protein Capture Innovation from WL Gore & Associates

This interview features: William Barrett, PhD, Product Specialist, WL Gore & Associates.

William Barrett, PhD is a product specialist with WL Gore & Associates. He has over 20 years combined experience in biotechnology, chromatography, and the medical device industries. Most recently at WL Gore, Billâ€™s focused on affinity purification chromatography. Previously, Bill worked at Agilent on affinity depletion devices used in biomarker discovery and proteomics. He received a PhD in biochemistry from the University of Illinois and completed his fellowship in the Laboratory of Biochemistry at the National Heath, Lung, and Blood Institute at the NIH.