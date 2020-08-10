PURAFIX ET-R depth-filter sheets are used for efficient and economical reduction of endotoxins from pharmaceutical liquids. Removal of endotoxins is one of the most important and challenging steps in biopharmaceutical processes. Endotoxins â€” more

precisely, lipopolysaccharides (LPS) â€” are extremely heat and pH stable and therefore withstand sterilization. Purification usually is performed by applying chromatography as a polishing step, which is costly and time consuming. By reducing endotoxin load at an early stage of a clarification process, subsequent purification steps are less challenging, and higher throughputs can be achieved, resulting in cost and time savings.

Fill out the form below to read the complete technology review now.





