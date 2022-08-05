This webcast features: William H. Rushton, Process Chromatography Support Scientist, Bio-Rad Laboratories. William H. Rushton, Process Chromatography Support Scientist, Bio-Rad Laboratories.

DNA oligonucleotides obtained by solid-phase synthesis contain incomplete or erroneous sequences that require removal for the advancement of these molecules as therapeutics. These key impurities in crude samples are length-based and are best removed by anion exchange chromatography.

In this webcast, data will be presented using Nuvia HP-Q Resin, a high-performance strong anion exchanger, used for the purification of two oligonucleotides (20-mer and 21-mer) having a phosphodiester backbone. Both yield (~90%) and purity (~98%) data were obtained during scale-up studies and will be discussed. In addition, the data indicates that this strong anion exchange resin can also be used for the efficient purification of fully thiolated oligonucleotides used in clinical trials.