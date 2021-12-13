Rethinking Chromatography

Dynamic trends in the biotherapeutic industry are shifting manufacturers towards new modalities and intensified production strategies. This development is supported by ongoing scientific and technical advances in both upstream and downstream processing steps. Downstream processing of new modalities requires chromatography technologies that can handle large, fragile molecules (such as mRNA and viral particles). To maximize speed and productivity, platforms supporting continuous processing will become essential.

In this feature, Sartorius discusses current and future concerns for process chromatography operations. They then describe how both convective chromatography and multi-column chromatography can help manufacturers overcome these obstacles and keep up with the evolution of the industry.

