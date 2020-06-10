The goal of a homogenization process in a bioreactor is to maximize biological productivity, which can be guaranteed only under ideal mixing conditions. Magnetic mixers offer many advantages compared with those of mechanically sealed agitators. The decision to replace conventional stirrers with magnetic mixers paves the way to reducing contamination risks during bioprocessing and lowering production costs, while ensuring cleanability. Zeta not only supplies magnetic mixers for new bioproduction plants, but also supports retrofitting existing bioproduction systems by providing suitable magnetic agitators and helping with their installation, operation, and maintenance.

Retrofitting Webinar: 24 June 2020

Learn more about retrofitting to state-of-the-art magnetic agitator technology. The advantages speak for themselves:

reduced risk of product contamination

reduced production costs

longer service life of expendable parts

safe and easy maintenance.

Nicole Zangl is product manager of mixing technology at Zeta; nicole.zangl@zeta.com; 43-664-808-528-401.