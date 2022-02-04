The Russian Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology’s Sputnik V product became the world’s first registered vaccine against the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) on 11 August 2020 (1). The vaccine’s regimen comprises a prime vaccination with recombinant adenovirus (rAd) 26 encoding for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein as an antigen (rAd26-S) followed by a boost with rAd 5 encoding for the same antigen (rAd5-S). Just a few days after mass production began, 20 countries requested supply of the product (2), which had undergone only phase 1–2 clinical trials with 76 participants. In February 2021, The Lancet published results of a phase 3 trial in which the vaccine was 91% effective (3). To date, 70 national regulatory authorities have approved emergency or full use of the vaccine (4). Meanwhile, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is conducting a “rolling review” (5).

Manufacturing of both components includes scaling an upstream process to production scale, infection of suspension cell culture and production over 48–72 hours, cell lysis (because virus remains within the cells’ nuclei), downstream processing of crude lysate, and ultimately formulation and filling. Process yield and productivity strongly depend on the human embryonic kidney (HEK)293 cell line, growth medium, infectious dose (multiplicity of infection, MoI), times of culture infection and harvest, and efficiency of cell lysis during downstream steps. The focus upstream is to maintain high cell viability and growth performance while preventing stressors such as shear forces, oxygen starvation, inadequate gas supply, and accumulation of detrimental by-products.

Stirred-tank bioreactors often are used to scale up production of suspension-adapted cell lines, but shear forces localized to the impeller and bursting gas bubbles (submerged gassing) can inhibit sensitive cells’ growth and productivity. The Kühner SB10-X shaken bioreactor platform is designed to approximate the culture conditions of small-scale shake flasks, enabling rapid and adaptation-free scale-up from 20 mL to 2,500 L.

Scale-up from a shake flask to an orbital shaken bioreactor (OSB) is time-efficient because key hydrodynamic parameters are maintained. Further surface aeration is an important characteristic for OSBs because it reduces shear force and foam formation (6). We tested production of Sputnik V component I rAd26-S in an intensified approach at 5-L scale using an SB10-X OSB, focusing on yield.

Methods and Materials

Production of rAd26-S occurred in a HEK293 cell line (banked and characterized at ProBioGen) that was adapted to animal-component–free suspension culture. Small-scale studies showed that cells cultured in commercially available medium A outperformed those grown in media B and C, one of which was suggested by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) during initial manufacturing of the Sputnik V product. Cells were cultivated in a humidified shaker platform at 37 °C, with 8% CO 2 and 180-rpm (50-mm shaking diameter). Small-scale trials with defined cell densities <106 viable cells/mL (vc/mL) showed reproducible titers of 1–2 × 109 infectious units/mL (IU/mL).

We sought to increase yields by applying an intensified batch process with high cell densities under controlled process conditions. As with most viruses, such densities diminish the productivity of adenovirus production (7). Nutrients can be replaced during fed-batch cultures, but that strategy showed no beneficial effect on virus production at high cell densities during in-house testing (data not shown). Moreover, toxic metabolites associated with such densities must be removed by continuously replacing media by perfusion.

A standard perfusion process exchanges media at a rate of one reactor vessel volume per day (vvd) beginning on the day of infection. To support high doubling times during the preinfection growth phase (n – 1), we investigated growth of cells subjected to early onset of perfusion at low vvd with subsequent increases in exchange rates, a technique called perfusion ramping.

Small-scale simulation of perfusion ramping was performed in shake flasks, with 20-mL cell cultures starting one day after seeding at 0.3 × 106 vc/mL. Without perfusion, the highest viable cell density (VCD) plateaued on day five at 4.3 × 106 vc/mL, whereas viability dropped from day four on (Figure 1). Sharp medium exchange of 1 vvd from day four to the end of cultivation enabled cells to grow to 8.5 × 106 vc/mL with high viability. If perfusion ramping began on day one with 0.1 vvd, cells grew faster still and reached a VCD of 10.3 × 106 vc/mL, with equally high viability. Considering that we targeted a density of 6 ± 0.6 × 106 vc/mL, the ramping technique enabled us to shorten the production process by one day (Figure 1).

Scale-Up: Upstream processing was scaled up in perfusion mode using an SB10-X single-use OSB (Adolf Kühner AG). For comparison, another scale-up process was carried out in a Dasgip parallel stirred-tank bioreactor system (Eppendorf) at a low cell density. A control was performed in a 20-mL shake flask at a low cell density.

During the preinfection growth phase, cell viability and VCD in the SB10-X and Dasgip cultures were measured using a Vi-Cell XR analyzer (Beckman Coulter). Preinoculation cell-culture metabolites were monitored using a BioProfile FLEX2 automated cell analyzer (Nova Biomedical). From day of infection onward, cell density and viability were assessed by a Countess cell-counting system (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and glucose was measured using a GlucCell system (CESCO Bioengineering).

Bioreactor Conditions: In an SB10-X vessel, we inoculated 5 L of media at a cell density of 0.3 × 106 vc/mL. The reactor was set to 37 °C and pH 7.2 +/- 0.2, with 40% O 2 saturation (DO) and 67-rpm shaking frequency at a shaking diameter of 50 mm. We used CO 2 and 0.5 M Na 2 CO 3 to maintain target pH levels. Accumulated metabolites were removed and culture nutrients were replenished by alternating tangential-flow (ATF) perfusion using an ATF2 system (Repligen) and a hollow fiber with 0.2-µm pores (Repligen) 96 hours after inoculation at a density of 2.6 × 106 vc/mL. Recirculation was maintained at 0.6 L/min for the entire cultivation. For the first 24 hours, feed and harvest were adjusted by pumps (Sci Q 400, Watson-Marlow) to reach a perfusion rate of 0.3 vvd. That rate subsequently increased to 0.7 vvd for an additional 24 hours. At a target cell density of 5.3 × 106 vc/mL, cells were infected with rAd26-S seed virus (RDIF) at MoI = 8. Perfusion was paused for four hours during infection. It continued at one vvd during virus production.

In a Dasgip vessel, we inoculated 450 mL of media at 0.3 × 106 vc/mL. Cells were grown for four days (n – 1) at 37 °C and pH 7.2 ± 0.2. We set the reactor’s pitched-blade impeller to 300 rpm and the DO rate to 40%. (Gas supply and stirring specifications for our cell line were assessed before this study took place.) On the day of infection, cell density was adjusted to 0.6 × 106 vc/mL, and rAd26-S seed virus was added to cells at MoI = 8.

For the experimental control, virus production occurred in a shake flask in a humidified environment (37 °C, 8% CO 2 ). This process was seeded at a density of 0.6 × 106 vc/mL and infected with rAd26-S seed virus at MoI = 8.

A sample was taken from each culture 48 hours after infection, then lysed by three freeze–thaw cycles. The resulting supernatant was used to measure infection of adherent HEK293 cells. Droplet digital polymerase chain reaction (ddPCR, Bio-Rad Laboratories) was used to quantify Ad26 fiber genome region 24 hours after infection.

Results and Discussion

Figure 2a shows that cell viability was higher among cells cultured in shake flasks and transferred to an SB10-X vessel (90%) than it was for cells transferred to a Dasgip reactor (85%). Viability dropped in the OSB vessel two days after inoculation; however, that stemmed from the high shaking frequency (70 rpm) at the beginning of cultivation. Adjustment to 67 rpm restored viability >90%. Meanwhile, cells in the stirred-tank reactor showed moderate viability (80–90%) throughout the cultivation phase.

Cells in the SB10-X system showed higher preperfusion growth from day two to day three (doubling time (T d ) = 25.6 hours) than did cells cultured in spent medium in the Dasgip reactor (T d = 31.8 hours) (Figure 2b). During the growth phase, pH remained more stable and closer to the setpoint of 7.2 in the SB10-X reactor than in the Dasgip vessel (Figure 2c), although glucose consumption, lactate production, and ammonium concentration did not differ across systems until perfusion began (Figure 2d).

At a VCD of 2–3 × 106 vc/mL, ATF perfusion was initiated in the SB10-X vessel, and cell density was adjusted to 0.6 × 106 vc/mL in the low-density Dasgip culture. For the former process, the perfusion setting was monitored until the culture reached a target cell density of 5–6 × 106 vc/mL. The cell-specific perfusion rate (CSPR) was 0.14 nL/(cell × day) throughout the process. Recent literature suggests that a CSPR >0.03 nL/(cell × day) suffices to maintain cell growth for HEK293 cells (8). After initiating perfusion, the decrease in glucose concentration declined, lactate and ammonium concentrations diminished, and pH increased. Until reaching target VCD, cells grew at an acceptable T d of 40 h.

Before infection, cell T d in the Dasgip system increased to 122 h, indicating that cells had reached the plateau phase at VCD = 2.2 × 106 vc/mL — which is nearly two times less compared to the VCD in the Kühner shaker (3.8 × 106 vc/mL) (Figure 2b). When reinoculating the bioreactor with a VCD of 0.6 × 106 vc/mL, 26% of the culture was spent medium, an amount that is known to diminish specific productivity. However, adjusting cell density before infection helped to reset glucose, lactate, and ammonium levels to their respective values from the n – 1 inoculation stage.

Twenty-four hours after infection, cells in the Dasgip reactor grew exponentially (T d = 12.7 h). Doubling time in the SB10-X culture was 45.5 h. These results indicate that cells in the former system primarily used supplied nutrients for cell division, whereas cell growth in the latter began to decline constantly. Because of adenovirus replication, cells in both systems began to die, and culture growth ceased.

Using the perfusion setting in a SB10-X vessel and with an 8.8× higher cell density at time of infection enabled virus production of 1.1 × 1010 IU/mL compared with 1.4 × 109 IU/mL in a Dasgip system (Figure 3). This result demonstrates that perfusion can preserve cell-specific production of rAd26-S at a high cell density compared with a conventional scale-up process performed at a low cell density, as represented by the Dasgip system.

The glucose consumption rate (GCR) during virus production was 10× higher in the Dasgip reactor (787 ng/cell) than it was in the SB10-X process (73 ng/cell) (data not shown), although cell density was nearly 10× lower in the former vessel. Considering that glucose consumption is reduced during the shaking process, glutamine could be the alternative energy source for virus production. In our study, glutamine was nearly depleted at time of infection (1.2 mM, data not shown). Productivity could be increased further with addition of glutamine at time of infection. The laboratory-scale shake flask achieved a titer of 2.3 × 109 IU/mL. Considering that the titer of the 450-mL culture in the Dasgip system was reduced by a factor of 0.6, it can be concluded that scale-up to a stirred-tank bioreactor comes with a loss in virus yield. Dividing the difference in titer between the Dasgip and SB10-X processes by that between the shake-flask and SB10-X processes also comes to a factor of 0.6, suggesting a similar loss in titer when scaling up to an SB10-X reactor.

Implications for Sputnik V Vaccine Manufacturing

Scaling a cell-culture process from shake flasks to a Kühner OSB platform run in perfusion mode and applying a ramping method during the growth phase enabled highly productive, high-density culture of a HEK293 suspension cell line for production of rAd26-S. We estimate that the Sputnik V (component 1) vaccine product for which the rAd26-S is produced contains a concentration of 1011 virus particles per dose and a particle-to-IU ratio of 230:1 (data not shown). Thus, 1 mL of culture harvest with a titer of 1.06 × 1010 IU/mL could yield (after traditional cell lysis) 20 vaccine doses. In addition to optimizing our upstream viral-vector process, we improved downstream processing and, in turn, increased titer under optimized lysis conditions to 8.56 x 1010 IU/mL, which equals

>100 doses/mL (data not shown).

The improved process could enable manufacturing of rAd26-S at 200-L scale with an estimated loss of 30% during downstream processing (9), providing viral-vector material for roughly 20 million vaccine doses per batch. Such an intensified process could help to address current high demand for COVID-19 vaccines.

References

1 Callaway E. Russia’s Fast-Track Coronavirus Vaccine Draws Outrage Over Safety. Nature 584(7821) 2020: 334–335; https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-02386-2.

2 Production of Russian Anti-Coronavirus Vaccine Launched [in Russian]. Vesti 15 August 2020; https://www.vesti.ru/article/2442836.

3 Logunov DY, et al. Safety and Efficacy of an rAd26 and rAd5 Vector-Based Heterologous Prime-Boost COVID-19 Vaccine: An Interim Analysis of a Randomised Controlled Phase 3 Trial in Russia. The Lancet, 397(10275) 2021: 671–681; https://doi.org/10.1016/S0140-6736(21)00234-8.

4 Frequently Asked Questions.

Sputnik V. Russian Direct Investment Fund: Moscow, RU, accessed 19 October 2021; https://sputnikvaccine.com/faq.

5 Press release: EMA Starts Rolling Review of the Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine. European Medicines Agency: Amsterdam, 4 March 2021; The Netherlands https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/ema-starts-rolling-review-sputnik-v-covid-19-vaccine.

6 Coronel J, et al. Influenza A Virus Production in a Single-Use Orbital Shaken Bioreactor with ATF or TFF Perfusion Systems. Vaccine 37(47) 2019: 7011–7018; https://doi.org/10.1016/j.vaccine.2019.06.005.

7 Henry O, et al. Insights into Adenoviral Vector Production Kinetics in Acoustic Filter-Based Perfusion Cultures. Biotechnol. Bioeng. 86(7) 2004: 765–774; https://doi.org/10.1002/bit.20074.

8 Lavado-García J, Cervera L, Gòdia F. An Alternative Perfusion Approach for the Intensification of Virus-Like Particle Production in HEK293 Cultures. Front. Bioeng. Biotechnol. 8, 2020: 617; https://doi.org/10.3389/fbioe.2020.00617.

9 An End-to-End Process for Large-Scale Adenovirus Manufacturing for Gene Therapy. Pall Corporation: Port Washington, NY; https://go.pall.com/gene-therapy-whitepaper.html.

Katharina Vogdt is senior scientist, Leander John is associate scientist, Nathalie Rigal is head of upstream process development, Volker Sandig is chief scientific officer, and corresponding author Alexander Karlas is director of viral vectors and gene therapeutics at ProBioGen AG, Herbert-Bayer-Straße 8, 13086 Berlin, Germany; alexander.karlas@probiogen.de. Tharsika Tharmakulasingam and Berkan Keke are OSB product managers, Tibor Anderlei is chief sales officer, and Tim Bürgin is chief technology officer at Adolf Kühner AG.