Scalable Lentiviral Vector Manufacturing Using Proprietary Suspension Cell Line

This webcast features: Xiao Pan, Director of Process R&D, GenScript ProBio

Fueled by recent successes of marked cell therapy products, the demand for high-quality and large-amount lentiviral vectors is also becoming greater. However, producing lentiviral vectors in an adherent system has many limitations, mainly around scalability and serum dependence. To overcome these difficulties, there is an urgent need for stable and scalable lentiviral vector manufacturing using a suspension system. GenScript ProBio is dedicated to developing lentiviral vector platforms using our proprietary suspension cell line PowerSTM -293T. In this webinar, we will share our experience in dealing with challenges in lentiviral vector manufacturing with case studies.

