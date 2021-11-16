Scale-Down Optimization to Scale Up Success

As immune cell therapy advances to address new indications, the need for rapid development of robust manufacturing processes becomes increasingly important. Early process optimization sets the stage for clinical and commercial manufacturing and plays a foundational role in decreasing time to market and lowering COGS. This application note describes the streamlining of T-cell expansion optimization using a DOE-based approach in a semi-automated, controlled multi-parallel setup of the Sartorius T-Cell Exploration and Characterization Solution.
- Rapidly screening media
- Setting design space for seamless process transfer
- Transferring process knowledge to scaled up volumes