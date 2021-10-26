Scaling and Stirring: Success Factors in Scale Up with Single-Use Benchtop Bioreactors

This webcast features: Cristina Bernal Martinez, Applications & Support Engineer, and Ann D’Ambruoso, Manager, Product Applications and Marketing, Getinge

Single-use systems allow for a faster and easier workflow while simultaneously reducing the risk of errors and contamination in the development process. Nonetheless, fundamental bioreactor principles must be understood to correctly scale up in single-use bioreactors. Learn about the design factors in Applikon’s single-use bioreactors and review common scale-up strategies based on tip speed, power input, and kLa. Furthermore, shear stress is potentially damaging to sensitive cell types and needs to be understood as well in the scale-up process. Recent experiments in 0.5L and 3L culture of erythroblasts for red blood cell production demonstrate successful application of these principles.

Just fill out the form below to watch the recorded webcast now.





