Seven Steps to Build a Productive CDMO/Sponsor Relationship

Once the hard work of selecting a capable biologics CDMO partner is complete, what does it take to build a productive CDMO/sponsor relationship?

When evaluating biologics CDMOs, technical capabilities are understandably the primary selection criteria. Once critical technical fit and capacity are known, cultural compatibility becomes an essential ingredient in making the working relationship fruitful.

At Bionova Scientific, we’ve built a reputation as a scientifically strong CDMO with the latest tools and infrastructure. But since our early days, we have been equally focused on how we can best mesh with clients to successfully help them achieve their goals. In this brief paper, we share the thoughts of our scientific and operational leadership teams describing how to get the most from this important partnership.



