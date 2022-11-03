This webcast features: Tobias Schenk, PhD, Product Manager, Rocking Motion Bioreactors and Consumables, Manufacturing BT Instruments, Sartorius Stedim Biotech.
One feature of cell cultivation is quite often considered as part of the status quoâ€“the type of bioreactor used for a particular process.
Selection of the correct cultivation mode, whether based on the rocking motion or impeller technology, for most users comprises an uncharted territory. The choice of bioreactor is routinely made based on assumptions. These include familiarity with certain technologies, or by following set standards widely accepted in the field.
In this webinar, we will provide you with a defined framework that can be followed to make the proper selection of the corresponding bioreactor technology based on scientific data, and the peculiarities of certain cell lines based on Sartoriusâ€™ extensive experience.
Key Takeaways:
- Benefits of using either rocking motion or stirred tank bioreactors for specific cell lines.
- Bioreactor type, impeller style, rocking angle, and speed’s affect on cell cultivation quality.
- Process control strategies that can be supported through direct or indirect sensor measurements.
- Direct applicability of BiostatÂ® RM with working volume from 100 mL to 100 L and Biostat STRÂ® with working volumes from 12.5 L to 2,000 L.