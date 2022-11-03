This webcast features: Tobias Schenk, PhD, Product Manager, Rocking Motion Bioreactors and Consumables, Manufacturing BT Instruments, Sartorius Stedim Biotech.

Cell cultivation might be a laborious process, requiring optimization at various stages to achieve the desired cell densities and satisfactory yields of the final product. Optimization steps can be undertaken by improving cell culture media and buffers, inoculation cell densities, as well as specific cultivation run parameters such as temperature, pH and DO values, or changing the duration of the run itself.

One feature of cell cultivation is quite often considered as part of the status quoâ€“the type of bioreactor used for a particular process.

Selection of the correct cultivation mode, whether based on the rocking motion or impeller technology, for most users comprises an uncharted territory. The choice of bioreactor is routinely made based on assumptions. These include familiarity with certain technologies, or by following set standards widely accepted in the field.

In this webinar, we will provide you with a defined framework that can be followed to make the proper selection of the corresponding bioreactor technology based on scientific data, and the peculiarities of certain cell lines based on Sartoriusâ€™ extensive experience.

Key Takeaways: