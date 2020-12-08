Single-Use Systems: Globalizing Best Practices and Technology Specifications

The challenges of multi-national bioprocessing operations are numerous. They include finding highly skilled experts for each site, lack of expertise with single-use systems, contamination risks and redundant efforts and resourcesâ€”all of which can lead to higher costs. But these challenges also present opportunities for increasing speed to market, eliminating redundant work and overall cost savings. This white paper details the best practices used in global drug manufacturing. The key is global coordination. Best practices and specifications need to be identified and implemented across your manufacturing network. Implementing global coordination starts with forming a global standards team whose goal is to collect, house and share the expertise, knowledge and best practices from across the company. The benefits of coordinating your standards across global sites are very compelling reasons to initiate a program.





