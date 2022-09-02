Sterile Fill/Finish Manufacturing



The bio/pharmaceutical industry is rapidly changing with increased product complexity, shorter timelines, and a push from the FDA for less human intervention in aseptic processing. These changes can often introduce additional risks to the sterile fill/finish process, resulting in production delays, additional costs, and safety concerns. Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing can help eliminate human error and other associated risks when producing small batches of sterile GMP product for Phase 1 and 2 trials using our state-of-the-art Vanrx Microcell Vial Filler at our San Diego, CA, laboratory.

The Vanrx Microcell Vial Filler is a uniquely designed and fully integrated isolator that fills vials for small batches of GMP product, processing units quickly with precise filling volumes. This gloveless, closed, and completely robotic system is designed to reduce human error, time, and contaminations.

Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing offers agility for personalized medicines with the potential to make multiple batches each day and performs compounding of batches in a clean room.



