This webcast features: Patrick Haley, Sr. Director, Project Management & Business Operations, Avid Bioservices, Inc.
The Avid project management office employed unique technology and communication techniques to maintain business continuity and material supply to our partners and the patients they serve throughout each COVID surge.
This presentation will take a deep dive into the challenges and solutions encountered for each functional area in the biologics development and production process during the early COVID pandemic and later surges, while ultimately discussing the lessons learned to maintain both internal and partner engagement during challenging times.
