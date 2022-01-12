The Production and Application of Antibody Fragments

Antibodies are modular defense systems that identify and neutralize foreign objects like bacteria and viruses. In addition to oncology and inflammation, antibodies are now recognized as routine molecules in many therapeutic fields.

Antibody fragments, in particular the Fabs, scFvs and VHH retain full antigen-binding capacity and superior properties for research, diagnostic and therapeutic applications. They have a smaller size that enables their binding to hidden epitopes not accessible to whole antibodies. In the context of therapeutic applications, a small molecular weight also means efficient penetration and fast clearance. Some therapeutic use also needs the fragments due to a better penetration into tissue. It also could lead to the expression of the functional antibody and their fusion in bacteria and also allow their display on filamentous phage. In addition, the combination of small antibody molecules together with the efficient microbial production systems can finally lead to the production of a homogenous protein in sufficient amounts for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes as well as in structural studies.

During the past decade, advances in recombinant antibody technology have greatly facilitated the genetic manipulation of antibody fragments. All target genes can now be cloned and expressed successfully as a fragment in various expression systems, which could retain the intact antigen-binding site (paratope) while reducing the size of the antibody molecule.

