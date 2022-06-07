The unique properties of gelatin in 3D bioprinting



How to select the right bioink to secure proper cellular characteristics and functionalities in engineered tissues: exploring the benefits of low endotoxin gelatins.

Gelatin has long been a trusted excipient in the pharmaceutical industry. For advanced biomedical applications like in-body use, there are strict regulations for endotoxins levels of the final product (medical device) to avoid unwanted side-effects.

3D bioprinting is a very popular tissue engineering technology used in the field of regenerative medicine. In this whitepaper, we explore the benefits of using gelatin and in particular gelMA gelatin as a bioink in various 3D bioprinting technologies, and describe how the low endotoxin gelatins in the X PureÂ® assortment â€“ a range of highly purified gelatins and modified gelatins â€“ can help secure proper cellular characteristics and functionalities, and enable (bio)medical applications with low immunogenicity.

Key take aways:

â€¢ Understanding the importance of low endotoxin gelatins in bioinks

â€¢ Discovering how gelatin can be used in different bioprinting technologies and its unique properties

â€¢ Finding out about the advantages of GelMA based bioinks and gelatin-based sacrificial bioinks in 3D printing

Contents of this white paper includes: Biomaterial gelatin â€“ Endotoxin – 3D Bioprinting and bioinks – Gelatin in bioprinting – Gelatin methacryloyl (GelMA) – Gelatin-based sacrificial bioinks – Future perspectives

Rousselot Biomedical produces world-class, pharmaceutical-grade gelatins for medical researchers and manufacturers that want to comply with the relevant FDA and EU quality and safety regulations. We offer high-quality, batch-to-batch consistent, research grade or GMP-grade gelatins and modified gelatins with ultra-low to controlled endotoxin levels.



