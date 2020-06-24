Translating Inhaled and Nasal Technologies for the Delivery of Biologics

This webcast features: Mark Parry, Technical Director, Intertek

Inhaled and nasal delivery platforms have specific applications outside of their traditional uses for asthma/chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and seasonal rhinitis/sinusitis: They can offer real advantages for the delivery of therapeutic biologics. During this short presentation, Intertek’s Technical Director, Mark Parry, will provide an overview of currently available technologies and successfully marketed products, with a look at the development challenges that might be encountered â€” and the solutions that are available â€” when formulating these delivery routes. Mark will also describe key considerations when rapidly repurposing existing products for inhaled delivery.

