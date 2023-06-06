Use of DOE Screening to Select Resins for Monoclonal Antibody Purification

Screening resins for monoclonal antibody (mAb) purification is complicated both by the number of resins available and the myriad variables that must be considered to optimize a purification workflow. Using a systematic screening approach, such as design of experiments (DOE), can simplify resin selection by enabling a comprehensive evaluation of multiple input factors and their impact on desired outputs.
Read this whitepaper to learn more about:
- The limitations of a templated approach
- How to optimize chromatographic separations using DOE screening
- DOE case studies that cover a range of separation challenges and tips for optimization