Use of DOE Screening to Select Resins for Monoclonal Antibody Purification

by Tuesday, June 6, 2023  2:51 pm


Screening resins for monoclonal antibody (mAb) purification is complicated both by the number of resins available and the myriad variables that must be considered to optimize a purification workflow. Using a systematic screening approach, such as design of experiments (DOE), can simplify resin selection by enabling a comprehensive evaluation of multiple input factors and their impact on desired outputs.
Read this whitepaper to learn more about:

  • The limitations of a templated approach
  • How to optimize chromatographic separations using DOE screening
  • DOE case studies that cover a range of separation challenges and tips for optimization


