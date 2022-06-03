Virtual Demonstration of the BioSMB Multi-Column Chromatography Platform

In this virtual demonstration, our intensified processing solutions expert provides a virtual demonstration of the BioSMB multi-column chromatography platform â€” a fully scalable single-use solution that reduces resin usage and enables manufacturers to explore continuous processing. The demo starts with an overview of the BioSMB PD system for small-scale manufacturing and then continues with the BioSMB Process systems for clinical and commercial manufacturing.

Key learning objectives:

  1. Learn how the BioSMB system offers a 3-5 fold increase in productivity, yielding up to 80% savings on chromatography resin costs
  2. Explore the benefits of multi-column chromatography over batch chromatography
  3. Discover the advantages of a system designed for single-use scale-up from laboratory and small-scale manufacturing to clinical and commercial manufacturing

