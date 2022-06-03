In this virtual demonstration, our intensified processing solutions expert provides a virtual demonstration of the BioSMB multi-column chromatography platform â€” a fully scalable single-use solution that reduces resin usage and enables manufacturers to explore continuous processing. The demo starts with an overview of the BioSMB PD system for small-scale manufacturing and then continues with the BioSMB Process systems for clinical and commercial manufacturing.
Key learning objectives:
- Learn how the BioSMB system offers a 3-5 fold increase in productivity, yielding up to 80% savings on chromatography resin costs
- Explore the benefits of multi-column chromatography over batch chromatography
- Discover the advantages of a system designed for single-use scale-up from laboratory and small-scale manufacturing to clinical and commercial manufacturing