For all stages throughout the development, manufacturing and release of your biological product, Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing offers comprehensive, fully CGMP-compliant Viral Clearance Services.

We have two dedicated clearance suites for extensive capacity and timely execution and reporting of your study results. And all of our assays are fully validated to meet ICH Q2 requirements.

Why Choose Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing?

We bring together leading experts in the industry with extensive scientific and regulatory experience.

By supporting you from study planning through post-filing and working at your site, we can optimize your viral clearance study.

Our hands on approach to study management provides you with the attention, and close communication, needed for the success of your viral clearance study through setting achievable timelines and clear and consistent expectations.

View Eurofins’ Viral Clearance services and models at: www.Eurofins.com/ViralClearance