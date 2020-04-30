World-Class AAV Vector Suspension Platform to Accelerate Commercialization to Market with Greater Predictability

This webcast features: Juan Lagos and Steve Tottey, Associate Directors of Upstream and Downstream Process Development, WuXi Advanced Therapies

Developing innovative advanced therapies is one of our greatest opportunities to dramatically improve patients’ lives. WuXi Advanced Therapies launched a new world-class adenoassociated virus (AAV) vector suspension platform that complements integrated capabilities enabling cell and gene therapies to be developed, manufactured, and released faster and with greater predictability globally.

In this webinar, we will discuss our recent technical advancement on efficient viral vector manufacturing process development. From cell line development, to suspension culture of HEK293 cells, to transfection, to cell culture optimization and purification process development, a series of progress were implemented, reaching high viral titer with greater robustness, scalability, and predictability. The new platforms allow us to move clients with plasmids from feasibility through GMP manufacturing efficiently.

Key Lessons Learned: