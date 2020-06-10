Writing the Future of Biologics to Discover and Optimize Antibodies



With our unique DNA writing technology, Twist Biopharma is accelerating the way our partners discover and optimize antibody therapeutics. We have decades of synthetic antibody library design and selection expertise and have the ability to write any DNA sequence to enable faster, better discovery and development. Using our precise, rational, expertise in library fabrication, we can create libraries in a fundamentally different way that allow us to address tough targets, e.g. GPCRs. Since we are a DNA product company, we have considerable automation expertise that is utilized to drive the biopharma discovery workflow. This seminar will highlight how Twist Biopharma is fundamentally different from our competitors and how we can help you in your antibody discovery and optimization projects.





