Recent world events have demonstrated now more than ever the growing demand for pharmaceutical biologics that can be made rapidly and in high volumes yet somehow remain affordable. Hence, there is an urgent need to develop a next-generation biomanufacturing solution that provides high-yield, high-quality drug products and is highly flexible and cost-effective. Herein we describe the WuXi Biologics ultrahigh

productivity platform (WuXiUP), an intensified perfusion culture process developed to meet the aforementioned need. WuXiUP adopts process-intensification strategies on to traditional perfusion culture processes to boost cell density and cell-specific productivity. The continuous harvest reduces greatly the residence time for a product within a bioreactor, leading to more desirable product quality and facilitating integrated continuous bioprocessing.

