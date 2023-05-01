Your Ultimate Guide to CMC Testing Support for Gene and Cell Therapy

The development of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs), such as gene and cell therapy products, has made significant progress in the treatment of many diseases, including cancer, genetic, and autoimmune disorders.

With the promise to enhance treatment, greatly reduce side effects, and potentially cure many types of diseases and disorders, these therapies are in high demand, and biopharma companies are in a race to the clinic. However, these technologies are very complex in nature and are vastly different than traditional biopharmaceutical products, especially when it comes to the use of these products for personalized medicine. The complexities span the development pipeline, creating challenges for manufacturing, testing requirements, regulatory approval, and commercialization.

Eurofins BioPharma Product Testing network of laboratories supports the development of ATMPs both for traditional use as well as for use in personalized medicine. We provide comprehensive GMP-compliant CMC testing support to ensure the identity, potency, purity, and safety of starting materials, intermediate products, vectors, and final drug products as well as support for manufacturing process development and validation.






